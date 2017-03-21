Valley group wants town hall with Senator Portman

A group from the Valley is challenging Senator Rob Portman to a face-to-face meeting to address concerns over changes in the Affordable Care Act.

Members of the group, Valley Voices in Action, made a trip to Portman's Cleveland office on Tuesday to deliver more than 200 postcards expressing concerns over the GOP health care act.

They also want Portman to attend a valley-wide town hall meeting on March 25th.

"We would like him to address the concerns that people have written their hearts out about. Deep concerns that we have about our country and where we are headed with our health care," said group spokesperson Karen Zehr.

The group delivered the postcards and an invitation to Portman to attend the town hall meeting. It will take place on Saturday, March 25, at 1:00 p.m. in the Howland High School gym. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.