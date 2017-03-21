Inmate on work release accused of raping woman at Grove City Out - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Inmate on work release accused of raping woman at Grove City Outlets

MERCER, Pa. -

A New Castle man is being held in the Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond, accused of raping and threatening a woman in the parking lot at Grove City Premium Outlets.

State police say on March 10, Albert Tedrow assaulted the 46-year-old woman who was driving him to the Mercer County Jail from his job at Adams Manufacturing, where he was on a work release program from a previous conviction.

According to police, during the trip back to jail, Tedrow, 46, asked the woman to pull over into the back parking lot of the outlet mall so they could talk.

That's where the woman says Tedrow forcibly sexually and assaulted her, and threatened to hurt her if she reported the incident.

Police arrested Tedrow, who was arraigned Monday on charges which include rape, victim intimidation, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.

Tedrow is back in jail and has been removed from the work release program.

Tedrow has a criminal record dating back to 1993. In 2014, he was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after being convicted of retail theft.

His next court hearing is scheduled for March 30.    

