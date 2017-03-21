Warren doctor offers unique cosmetic procedure

Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Philadelphia police say a repo man towed a minivan with a sleeping child in the back.More >>
A criminal complaint filed by state police reveals an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife, the treasurer of a Pennsylvania county, was fatally beaten by his son with a bat.More >>
Police searching for a missing woman have found two badly decomposed bodies in an Ohio home.More >>
Philadelphia police have been searching for a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman will spend five to 10 years in prison for shooting at two people who were sent to repossess her van.More >>
A Pennsylvania day care worker shown on surveillance video pushing a child down a flight of stairs has pleaded guilty to assault.More >>
Police say two children have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl.More >>
Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.More >>
One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice's speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
