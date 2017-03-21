Warren doctor offers unique cosmetic procedure

We live in a world where looks matter to a lot of people.

"It seems like as people are getting more in tune with wellness and with feeling better, looking better and as they are aging, everyone wants to look younger," said Dr. Jason Rupeka with Youthology.

Dr. Rupeka recently started offering non-invasive cosmetic procedures in his Warren office to help meet the local demand.

He offers Botox and fillers. He is also the only doctor between Cleveland and Pittsburgh to provide truSculpt, a non-surgical procedure that uses heat to reduce stubborn fat on any area of the body.

"This isn't the end all to your weight loss problems. This is for targeted areas. Most women usually just want to see some type of reduction in that problem area that they have. Usually, it is typically a 60% reduction after three treatments," said truSculpt technician Mary Newbery with Youthology.

The truSculpt treatments take anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour and a half depending on the size of the targeted area. Procedures are scheduled four weeks apart. For maximum results, four to five sessions are recommended.

"These non-surgical procedures are ways for somebody to not spend a lot of money, but get a result that makes them feel a lot better," said Dr. Rupeka.

Youthology will be hosting a Spring Break Open House for guests to learn more about the cosmetic services offered. It will take place on Thursday, March 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 2218 East Market Street in Warren.