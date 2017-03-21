No K-9 needed to sniff out pot during Youngstown traffic stop - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Several air fresheners hanging from a car's rear view mirror couldn't mask the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle according to Youngstown police.

Officers working a detail for the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority spotted the air fresheners as they drove behind a vehicle on Dryden and McGuffey in Youngstown.

When the police officers turned on their overhead lights and conducted the traffic stop they observed the rear passenger, Gary Ryan, allegedly attempting to conceal an item.  

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and officers found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside of a red purse which was directly behind front seat passenger Keyoshia Shaw's legs.

Police also recovered 34 Tramado, six Alprazolam and 16 individual bags of marijuana from inside Shaw's purse.

Shaw is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and trafficking in drugs.

The driver of the car, Taqwilla Jana Robinson, is charged with possession of drugs, possession of drugs - cocaine and drug paraphernalia after a bag of suspected cocaine was found in her purse. 

Also recovered inside her purse; a digital scale, $188, 25 Tramadol, two bags of suspected cocaine, and one bag containing a large rock of suspected crack cocaine.

Both women will appear in court later this month.

Ryan was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

