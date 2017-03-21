No K-9 needed to sniff out pot during Youngstown traffic stop

James Gardner pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, both with gun charges, obstruction of justice and falsification in court on June 20.More >>
Cortland city council passed an ordinance on June 19 that will add a $5 tax to license plates.
A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on June 12 in Fairview Twp.
A judge has temporarily halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians living in the Detroit area who fear torture and possible death if sent back to Iraq. U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith Thursday delayed their deportation for 14 days while he decides if his court has jurisdiction to hear their plight. The detainees were taken to a detention center in Youngstown about a week ago. The Justice Department said the detainees must go to...
Carlos Carrasco struck out 10, Francisco Lindor homered and the Cleveland Indians defeated the skidding Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Wednesday night for their seventh win in eight games.
Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.
For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears once again locked horns in a pitching duel on Tuesday night.
Manny Machado went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat Cleveland 6-5 on Tuesday night and end the Indians' six-game winning streak.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears locked into a classic pitcher's duel on opening night.
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.
