Pittsburgh police charge 11, release details in jail protest

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh police have charged 11 people after protesters threw rocks, broke windows and set off "large-scale" fireworks during a protest outside the county jail.

Police named the defendants Tuesday afternoon, but The Associated Press was not identifying them because it wasn't immediately clear what charges and actions were being attributed to which defendants.

Police say about 25 people from the Allegheny County Health Justice Project gathered about 8 p.m. Monday.

Two bicycle officers intervened and scuffled with two protesters, each carrying a backpack. One man's backpack contained mace, a loaded pistol - which he was licensed to carry - brass knuckles and a pocket knife. Police say they found knives and other weapons on some other protesters.

The group says it protests insufficient medical care for inmates.

The jail's security wasn't breached.

