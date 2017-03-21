Copy-Teen, 13, shot in Philadelphia takeout dies; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old youth shot earlier this month at a takeout restaurant in north Philadelphia has died.

Police said officers responding to a March 10 call at Gold Fish in the Nicetown neighborhood found the victim on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Monday that the victim, identified as 13-year-old Khiseer Davis-Papther, was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. Homicide detectives are investigating. Police said there have been no arrests and they don't know the motive for the shooting.

Surveillance video shows the victim siting with three friends when two males walk in and one appears to engage in casual conversation with him before pulling a gun and shooting him in the head.

