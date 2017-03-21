Pennsylvania Game Commission tracking bear population

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission have been out and about tagging bear cubs in an effort to study the state's bear population.

Officials found three cubs hibernating with their mother during a visit to a den in Cambria County on Monday.

Veterinarians and bear biologists are checking the animals and tranquilizing the adults so they can be examined.

Other visits are being conducted at dens throughout the state.

