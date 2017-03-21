Up to $1M worth of jewels stolen from Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Someone cut a hole in the roof and made off with up to $1 million worth of jewels from a Philadelphia jewelry store.

Police say it's the second time in three months that Kim Thanh Jewelry has been targeted. Burglars cut through a wall in January to steal some items.

Police believe the heist took place after the store closed on Sunday. Telephone and power lines were cut.

