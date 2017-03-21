New Ohio law: Drivers leave 3-foot gap to pass bicyclists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new Ohio law requires drivers to allow at least 3 feet of space when passing bicyclists on the road, though some cyclists say it's tough to enforce and not a strong enough deterrent to cars zipping past too closely.

Some Ohio cities, including Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, already had similar requirements.

The measure that took effect Tuesday is among 17 bills that Republican Gov. John Kasich signed late last year. It adds the specific 3-foot passing provision to Ohio law, which previously required allowing a generic "safe distance."

The Plain Dealer reports Ohio joins more than half the states in the country in setting that specification as part of law to help protect bicyclists.

