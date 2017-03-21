Larger turnout to voice concerns to Youngstown Schools CEO

On Monday, only one parent showed up at a Youngstown City Schools community meeting. On Tuesday night, more than 40 parents came out.

The meetings are a way for the CEO to get input from parents.

Some of their concerns were bussing issues, lack of support from parents and teachers, and whether or not the district should have one high school instead of two.

"Only thing I'm really concerned about is the parents being more supportive to the kids, and the district to be more supportive of the kids because they need it," said a parent of an East High School student.

"You know, I've received feedback since I've been here," said CEO Krish Mohip. "What I've been hearing, formally and informally, throughout my time here in Youngstown is that people want the pride returned to the school district. There's a large sense of pride that seems to have been lost and there's interest in neighborhood schools. Before we make any changes, I want to make sure I'm hearing clearly from this entire community."

The third and final meeting this week will be held Wedenesday at 5:30 p.m. at Chaney High School.

