Associated Press Division III All-Ohio boys basketball team

The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn. Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy. Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...