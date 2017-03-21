Valley residents upset Girard circus canceled without warning

Families from all over the Mahoning Valley were left with shock and disappointment on Tuesday when they found out a circus in Girard was canceled without any announcement or warning.

Tickets and flyers for the Circus Pages circus at the Creekside Golf Dome in Girard have been out at area businesses and restaurants for weeks.

"My little niece was excited. She was ready to go. She wanted to see the elephants and stuff," said Latoya Nixon.

Her excitement quickly turned to disappointment when they were told inside the golf dome that the circus was canceled.

"It's kind of heartbreaking for them because they wanted to see the circus and haven't been in awhile," Nixon said.

As word began to travel through the parking lot of the golf dome Tuesday night, many people were stunned and sent to tears.

"My little girl, she was so disappointed. I was like no circus today and she was like, oh, started crying and that's such a bummer because the circus is pretty much a dying breed."

On the flyer printed by the company Circus Pages, it says there are two shows each day on March 21st and March 22nd. The golf dome says they never approved those dates and Circus Pages apparently never confirmed.

"It should have been announced if it was canceled. They should have let the public know," said Peggy Baker from Vienna.

While a lot of smiling faces went into the golf dome, many were angry coming out including Jennifer Putnam from Mineral Ridge. "There's still people pulling in and now we got all these disappointed kids," said Putnam. "And I won't come see them again, it's outrageous."

Yvette Hall says her grandson came all the way from Columbus to see this circus. "This is so disappointing, this is a disgrace," said Hall.

21 News reached out to Circus Pages for comment about what happened but our calls and emails have so far gone unanswered.