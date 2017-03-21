Associated Press Division II All-Ohio boys basketball team - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Associated Press Division II All-Ohio boys basketball team

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 2016-17 Associated Press Division II All-Ohio boys basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average):

DIVISION II

First Team:

Taevion Kinsey, Columbus Eastmoor Academy, 6-foot-4, junior, 15.8 points per game; Parker Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Jayvon Graves, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-2, sr., 21.6; Dwayne Cohill, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-2, jr., 22.9; Jayrese Williams, Sandusky, 6-0, sr., 23.1; Ridge Young, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-1, sr., 26.6; Torrey Patton, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, sr., 20.6; R.J. Sunahara, Bay Village Bay, 6-6, jr., 23.3; Brett Lauf, Napoleon, 6-1, sr., 25.9; Chris Jackson, Dayton Dunbar, 6-2, sr., 16.4.

Second Team: Charles Reeves, Steubenville, 6-6, sr., 14.7; Mason Lydic, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-1, jr., 18.4; Sam Hitchcock, Jefferson Area, 6-5, sr., 24.0; Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, jr., 18.6; Tristan Bartoe, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, sr., 19.0; Corry Long, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-3, sr., 19.7; Austin Rotroff, Wauseon, 6-9, jr., 12.2; Griffin Lutz, Athens, 6-1, sr., 19.9; D.J. Hancock, Alliance, 6-2, sr., 18.8; Dominic Laravie, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6-6, sr., 21.1; Miryne Thomas, Cleveland Central Catholic, 6-7, sr., 17.8.

Third Team: Caden Sanchez, Columbus DeSales, 6-8, sr., 12.6; Alex Masinelli, Cambridge, 6-0, sr., 19.3 ; Jordan Fabry, Mantua Crestwood, 6-3, sr., 24.4; Deuce Martin, Lorain Clearview, 6-2, sr. 20.9; Wes Vent, Upper Sandusky, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Colin Woodside, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-5, jr., 17.1; Lonnie Grayson, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, sr., 21.4; Justin Shipman-Curtis, Columbus East, 6-3, jr., 20.1; Sam Hitchcock, Jefferson Area, 6-5, sr., 24.0; Connor Roesch, Sandusky Perkins, 6-5, sr., 14.5.

Co-Players of the year: Jayvon Graves, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; Torrey Patton, Trotwood-Madison

Co-Coaches of the year: Ramon Spears, Columbus South; Matt Combs, McArthur Vinton County

Special Mention:

Andrew Koenig, Plain City Jonathan Alder; CJ Prater, Whitehall-Yearling; Michael Karl, New Philadelphia; Jordan Work, McConnelsville Morgan; Logan Wolverton, Byesville Meadowbrook; Michael Scarnecchia, St. Clairsville; Pete Nance, Richfield Revere; KeShun Jones, Streetsboro; Anthony Howell, Youngstown Ursuline; Andrew Carbon, Struthers; Andrew Brady, Alliance Marlington; Marlon Moore, Cleveland Benedictine; Blake Pittser, Washington Court House Miami Trace; Branden Maughmer, Chillicothe; Logan Swackhammer, Chillicothe Unioto; Cade Marquez, Waverly; Chase Weihl, Vincent Warren.

Honorable Mention:

Gavin Brown, Carroll Bloom-Carroll; Denton Jacob, Heath; Kyle Matoszkia, Johnstown-Monroe; Dezujuwann Robinson, Columbus South; Dibaji Walker, Columbus Independence;

Justin Cork, Byesville Meadowbrook; Justin Heacock, New Concord John Glenn; Connor Wright, Minerva; Connor McGuire, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley; Chase Wilcox, Lisbon Beaver; Dre Norman, McConnelsville Morgan; Drake Novak, Rayland Buckeye;

Matthew Francesconi, Tallmadge; Anise Algahmee, Youngstown Ursuline; Chris Muir, Cortland Lakeview; Jonathan Williams, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; Aamir Solomon, Akron Buchtel; Braeden O'Shaughnessy, Poland; Braeden Stauffer, Medina Buckeye; Thomas Woods, Akron Kenmore; Preston Clark, Peninsula Woodridge;

Marcus Ernst, Ashtabula Edgewood; Luka Eller, Mentor Lake Catholic; Chris Jefferson, Cleveland Benedictine; Isaiah Washington, Cleveland East Tech; Jalen Warren, Pepper Pike Orange; Colin Myers, Oberlin Firelands;

Jake Dible, Ottawa-Glandorf; Mike Menendez, Defiance; Carter Bzovi, Wauseon; Tyrell Aijan, Mansfield Madison; Trey Jordan, Ontario; Cade Stover, Lexington; Daniel Unruh, Elida;

Lucas Thompson, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Deandre Pettiford, Washington Court House Miami Trace; Derick Jones, McArthur Vinton County; Seth Barnes, Chillicothe; Dylan Dupler, Thornville Sheridan; Luke Barnett, New Lexington; Kyler Dennis, Vincent Warren; Trent Dawson, Marietta; Zach Loveday, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Justin Peck, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Christian Mattox, Pomeroy Meigs;

Colin Shaw, Cincinnati Indian Hill; Chris Montague, Dayton Chaminade Julienne; Garyn Prater, Cincinnati Wyoming; Myles Belyue, Trotwood-Madison; Malek Green, Cincinnati Taft.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms