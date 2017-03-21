Al Beach Classic features Trumbull - Mahoning counties best

The area’s top senior basketball talent was showcased one last time in the annual Al Beach Classic sponsored by the Mahoning Valley Coaches Association.

In the girls’ game at Boardman High School, Trumbull County beat Mahoning County 57-35. Howland's Sara Price was the MVP.

In the boys’ game, Trumbull bested their counterparts from Mahoning County, 75-73 and Warren JFK's Justin Bofenkamp was MVP.

In the three point contest, Girard's Megan Payich and United's Jake Clark knocked down the most shots.

21 WFMJ is a proud sponsor of the annual event.