Trumbull County seeks more state funding to fight heroin epidemic

The drug overdose epidemic in our area is climbing at a rapid rate.

In Trumbull County alone, nearly five drug overdoses have been reported every day since the beginning of March.

Of the 101 overdoses, 16 resulted in deaths.

The Executive Director of Trumbull County's Mental Health and Recovery Board, April Caraway, plans to testify Thursday to the State House Finance Committee that more money is needed to fight the epidemic.

"We think we need more. I mean, Trumbull County is up there in the top 12 counties with opiate overdose deaths," said Caraway. "Money to pay for inpatient treatment that costs $450 per day, per person and it's not covered by Medicaid or insurance. So where's the money come from?"

Last year, the county received about $1-million in state funding toward mental health and addiction care. This year, they've heard they will receive about the same.

"Flat funding helps us serve the same amount of people next year that we served this year but, with this heroin crisis more people are using and overdosing that weren't even known to our system last year," said Caraway.

Caraway won't know until May if her efforts will be fruitful for the county. In the meantime, she makes every effort to ask lawmakers for help.

Congressman Tim Ryan said he'll try again to pass legislation that would no longer cap the number of beds a rehab facility can have at sixteen. "Here we have people that need to get in beds and get treatment, but this old rule is preventing them from doing so," said Ryan.

"Our wait list right now for our residential centers is about 60 days," said Vice President of Clinical Treatment at Meridian Healthcare Meghan Fawcett.

Fawcett tells 21 News their facility could increase to about 30 beds overnight, if only there were allowed by law.

"You have someone who overdoses and they're given Narcan to revive them. Law enforcement, first responders they would love somewhere to take that person. Even if that person were interested in treatment in that moment, the chances are the beds are full," said Fawcett.

But, it all circles back around to funding. Fawcett explains that facilities like Meridian Healthcare rely in part on the cost of room and board to be funded by the county mental health and recovery board.

