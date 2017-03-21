Police: Argument over mutually-owned vehicle led to Sharon stabb - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Argument over mutually-owned vehicle led to Sharon stabbing

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Donald Irby Donald Irby
SHARON, Pa -

Police have released more details about the circumstances that led to a stabbing in Sharon Tuesday night.

Police said that Donald Irby, 54, and his son Luke, 21, got into an argument over a mutually-owned vehicle.

The argument escalated and that is when Donald allegedly stabbed his son five times in the arm, chest, and shoulder.

Luke underwent surgery Wednesday and remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

On Tuesday night, the trauma unit at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown reported to police that his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Donald Irby was arraigned in court on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

He was taken to the Mercer County Jail Tuesday night and his bond was set at $100,000. He will be back in court next week.

