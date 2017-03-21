Man charged with hate crime for seizure-inducing tweet

Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House race

The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquitted

Shocking video of police shooting wasn't enough to convict

U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 states

President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White House

In Iowa, the president channels his inner candidate Trump

Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continue

Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series 'Making a Murderer' was improperly obtained.

Weather forecasters are expecting a third day of rough weather for Gulf Coast states as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches.

Cindy weakens but still stirs weather over wide swath

Governors in states that expanded Medicaid are wary of a bill revealed Thursday by Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate.

Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

A judge has temporarily halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians living in the Detroit area who fear torture and possible death if sent back to Iraq.

DALLAS (AP) - A Maryland man has been indicted in Texas on a hate-crime charge after a Twitter message induced a seizure in a Newsweek reporter.

A Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday indicted John Rayne Rivello of Salisbury, Maryland, on an aggravated assault charge enhanced as a hate crime. The 29-year-old already faces a federal interstate domestic violence charge.

Rivello is accused of sending a strobing image to reporter Kurt Eichenwald's Twitter account with the intention of causing a seizure. Eichenwald, who lives in the Dallas area, has epilepsy.

Included with the image was the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts."

The image was apparently sent in response to Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

In a statement Tuesday, Rivello's attorneys said he is a military veteran with post-traumatic stress who apologized to Eichenwald and is seeking counseling.

