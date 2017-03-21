FDA OKs new drug as add-on treatment for Parkinson's

Democratic Party divisions are on stark display a day after a hard-fought special election loss in a Georgia House race

The release of dashboard video in the shooting death of Philando Castile renewed anger over his death and reopened an emotional question: How could the police officer who shot him have been acquitted

U.S. officials are underscoring the threat Russia posed to the 2016 vote for the White House, outlining efforts to hack into election systems in 21 states

President Donald Trump has traveled to the Midwest for a raucous rally with his loyal supporters _ the kind of event he relished before winning the White House

In Iowa, the president channels his inner candidate Trump

Cindy, now a tropical depression, weakens as it heads inland as heavy rains continue

Vice President Pence's planned visit to Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right.

A juror says after 52 hours of deliberations, two holdouts in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial outside Philadelphia refused to convict the 79-year-old comedian.

Prosecutors say they'll seek to reverse an appeals court decision that the confession of a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series 'Making a Murderer' was improperly obtained.

The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries.

Supreme Court could reveal action on travel ban at any time

Governors in states that expanded Medicaid are wary of a bill revealed Thursday by Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate.

By LINDA A. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - U.S. regulators have approved the first new drug in a decade for Parkinson's disease, a chronic neurological disorder that causes tremors and movement difficulties.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it has approved Xadago for use when a patient's regular medicines aren't working well.

The pill was tested in two six-month studies that included about 1,200 patients taking a standard treatment, levodopa.

According to the FDA, adding Xadago to levodopa decreased periods with troubling symptoms such as involuntary muscle movement. Patients who took Xadago also had better control of movement compared to groups that got levodopa and dummy pills.

Roughly 1 million Americans and up to 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson's. It generally strikes the elderly, affecting 1 percent to 2 percent of those over age 65.

Parkinson's is a progressive disease with symptoms worsening over time. Levodopa, which most patients take, can become less effective as the disease progresses. So additional medicines are then needed.

Milan, Italy-based Newron Pharmaceuticals, which has a U.S. subsidiary in Morristown, New Jersey, developed Xadago, known chemically as safinamide. It was approved in the European Union in 2015.

Newron's partner, US Worldwide Meds LLC of Louisville, Kentucky, will market Xadago in the U.S. That company said the drug's list price without insurance will be $670 for a 30-day supply of either the 50- or 100-milligram dose.

Possible side effects can include involuntary movement, nausea and insomnia. The FDA said Xadago should not be taken by people with severe liver problems or those taking opioid painkillers and certain antidepressants.

__

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.