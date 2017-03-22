Ohio attorney general program to help children of addicts

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is announcing a program to help families hurt by parents' addiction to painkillers and heroin.

The program to be unveiled Wednesday will aid children abused or neglected due to parental drug use in 14 southern Ohio counties.

Parents of children referred to the program will also receive drug treatment.

The Public Children Services Association of Ohio says one of every two children placed into foster care in 2015 were there because of abuse and neglect associated with their parents' drug use.

The Franklin County Coroner said last week that nearly a person a day is dying in central Ohio by overdosing on the painkiller fentanyl.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner says a record 60 people in that county died from opiate overdoses in February.

