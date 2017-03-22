Feds accuse East Liverpool woman of embezzling $176,000

An FBI investigation has resulted in federal charges alleging that an East Liverpool woman stole money from her employer.

A federal grand jury has indicted Danielle Varrati, 37, on five counts of wire fraud.

Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen says Varrati is accused of wiring approximately $176,000 from her place of employment to her personal bank account.

A news release from the Department of Justice did not name Varrati's employer but says the crimes are alleged to have occurred in Hancock County, West Virginia, which is just across the Ohio River from East Liverpool.

If convicted, Varrati faces up to twenty years and a $250,000 fine for each count.