Girard man found dead after crash on Route 82

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

State troopers are hoping the results of an autopsy will help them determine if a medical condition caused the death of Girard man involved in a one-vehicle crash on Route 82.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a pickup truck driven by 53-year-old William Ketterer spun out of control on a snow-covered westbound bridge near Elm Road at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Those arriving first on the scene found the driver outside of the truck near a guardrail. Troopers say Ketterer was unresponsive.

After investigating, the patrol found out that Ketterer had called his wife two times, immediately after the accident.

A second accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Route 82 while troopers were still on the scene.

The Trumbull County Coroner plans to conduct an autopsy on Thursday.

