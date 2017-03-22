Baseball: YSU vs. Ohio State - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Baseball: YSU vs. Ohio State

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Trey Bridis and Andrew Kendrick homered as part of a comeback bid, but the Youngstown State baseball team couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 12-8 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday evening.

Ohio State scored in seven different innings, and the Buckeyes led 7-0 after four. YSU held an 8-5 advantage the rest of the way but never got closer than four runs.

Bridis went 2-for-5 with his second home run of the season, and Anthony Rohan and Web Charles also plated a pair of runs for the Penguins. YSU used seven different pitchers in the game, and they combined to walk 10 batters.

Bo Coolen and Noah West, the number eight and nine hitters in the Ohio State lineup, combined to score seven runs.

Back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the first inning helped the Buckeyes go up 1-0, and two more batters who walked in the second came in on a two-out, two-run double by Jacob Barnwell. Ohio State added a run in the third, and YSU committed two errors in the Buckeyes' three-run fourth that made the score 7-0.

Rohan got the Penguins in the scoring column in the fifth inning with a two-out triple that drove in Evan Cheng and Charles. YSU added three runs in the sixth on Bridis' homer and Charles' single that plated Anthony Santoro. But the Buckeyes scored two runs in each of those innings, and YSU was only able to shave off one run from the deficit as it trailed 11-5 after six.

After a scoreless seventh inning, Charles and Nico Padovan both walked with the bases loaded for the Penguins in the eighth to make the score 11-7. Barnwell hit a two-out single in the bottom of the inning to give Ohio State a five-run cushion, and Kendrick homered on the first pitch of the top of the ninth for the final tally. It was his Horizon League-leading seventh home run of the season.

Chris Sparks started on the mound for the Penguins and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks over two innings. He was followed by Collin Floyd, Ryan Smith, Dion Felger, Zack Minney, Javier Alvarez and Alex Bellardini. Ohio State starter Connor Curlis pitched three shutout innings, and, like YSU, the Buckeyes also used six relievers.

Youngstown State will play its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. against Oakland.

Source:  Youngstown State University

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms