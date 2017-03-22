Baseball: YSU vs. Ohio State

Trey Bridis and Andrew Kendrick homered as part of a comeback bid, but the Youngstown State baseball team couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 12-8 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday evening.

Ohio State scored in seven different innings, and the Buckeyes led 7-0 after four. YSU held an 8-5 advantage the rest of the way but never got closer than four runs.

Bridis went 2-for-5 with his second home run of the season, and Anthony Rohan and Web Charles also plated a pair of runs for the Penguins. YSU used seven different pitchers in the game, and they combined to walk 10 batters.

Bo Coolen and Noah West, the number eight and nine hitters in the Ohio State lineup, combined to score seven runs.

Back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the first inning helped the Buckeyes go up 1-0, and two more batters who walked in the second came in on a two-out, two-run double by Jacob Barnwell. Ohio State added a run in the third, and YSU committed two errors in the Buckeyes' three-run fourth that made the score 7-0.

Rohan got the Penguins in the scoring column in the fifth inning with a two-out triple that drove in Evan Cheng and Charles. YSU added three runs in the sixth on Bridis' homer and Charles' single that plated Anthony Santoro. But the Buckeyes scored two runs in each of those innings, and YSU was only able to shave off one run from the deficit as it trailed 11-5 after six.

After a scoreless seventh inning, Charles and Nico Padovan both walked with the bases loaded for the Penguins in the eighth to make the score 11-7. Barnwell hit a two-out single in the bottom of the inning to give Ohio State a five-run cushion, and Kendrick homered on the first pitch of the top of the ninth for the final tally. It was his Horizon League-leading seventh home run of the season.

Chris Sparks started on the mound for the Penguins and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks over two innings. He was followed by Collin Floyd, Ryan Smith, Dion Felger, Zack Minney, Javier Alvarez and Alex Bellardini. Ohio State starter Connor Curlis pitched three shutout innings, and, like YSU, the Buckeyes also used six relievers.

Youngstown State will play its home opener on Friday at 3 p.m. against Oakland.

Source: Youngstown State University