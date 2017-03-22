Softball: YSU vs. Akron - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Softball: YSU vs. Akron

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Freshman Maddi Lusk pitched a combined 11 innings with nine strikeouts and led the Youngstown State softball team to a doubleheader split against Akron on Tuesday afternoon at the YSU Softball Field. The Penguins lost the first game, 2-0, before rallying a for 4-1 win in the nightcap.

The Penguins improve to 6-17 while the Zips move to 11-13 on the year.

In the second game, Lusk struck out five in six innings and gave up just four hits to pick up her fourth win of the season. After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, Lusk retired 15 straight batters from the top of the first to the top of the sixth.

Senior Sarah Dowd belted a two-run home run, her fourth of the year, in the bottom of the second inning to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. Freshman Elizabeth Birkbeck's two-run, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the fourth gave the Penguins a 4-1 cushion.

In the top of the sixth, Akron threatened with runners on first and second with one out, but senior Maria Lacatena threw out the Zips' Ashley Sims trying to steal third and picked out Taylor Kirian at second to end the inning.

In the opener, Lusk pitched five innings with four strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the 2-0 loss. Lusk and senior Brittney Moffatt had the Penguins' only two hits in the game.

Youngstown State hosts St. Bonaventure in a doubleheader, Thursday, March 23. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. at the YSU Softball Field.

Source:  Youngstown State University

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms