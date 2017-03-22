Softball: YSU vs. Akron

Freshman Maddi Lusk pitched a combined 11 innings with nine strikeouts and led the Youngstown State softball team to a doubleheader split against Akron on Tuesday afternoon at the YSU Softball Field. The Penguins lost the first game, 2-0, before rallying a for 4-1 win in the nightcap.

The Penguins improve to 6-17 while the Zips move to 11-13 on the year.

In the second game, Lusk struck out five in six innings and gave up just four hits to pick up her fourth win of the season. After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, Lusk retired 15 straight batters from the top of the first to the top of the sixth.

Senior Sarah Dowd belted a two-run home run, her fourth of the year, in the bottom of the second inning to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. Freshman Elizabeth Birkbeck's two-run, pinch-hit single in the bottom of the fourth gave the Penguins a 4-1 cushion.

In the top of the sixth, Akron threatened with runners on first and second with one out, but senior Maria Lacatena threw out the Zips' Ashley Sims trying to steal third and picked out Taylor Kirian at second to end the inning.

In the opener, Lusk pitched five innings with four strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the 2-0 loss. Lusk and senior Brittney Moffatt had the Penguins' only two hits in the game.

Youngstown State hosts St. Bonaventure in a doubleheader, Thursday, March 23. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. at the YSU Softball Field.

Source: Youngstown State University