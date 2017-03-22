Philadelphia shutting some streets for Ellen DeGeneres

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia is closing some streets for part of a segment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The city says Walnut Street will be closed Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. from Broad to 17th Streets.

DeGeneres will not be in the city, but she'll be engaging fans by satellite.

On Twitter, DeGeneres has encouraged her fans to turn out for some fun.

