Inmates help package meals for central Ohio food pantries

ORIENT, Ohio (AP) - A pilot program is enlisting prison inmates to assemble meals for central Ohio food pantries.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says prisoners at Pickaway Correctional Institution will package and distribute 50,000 meals.

The inmates will assemble meals Wednesday and provide them to food pantries Thursday.

The meals are easy-to-prepare pasta dinners suitable for children and adults. The prison in Orient is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.

The Governor's Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is working with the prison and Outreach Inc., a nonprofit Iowa organization that organizes food packaging events around the country.

The state is funding the initiative with $12,500 in federal dollars for needy families.

The goal is to expand the program to prisons and foodbanks around Ohio.

