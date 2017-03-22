Class seeks to help Ohio kids separate fact from fiction

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A high school in northwest Ohio will offer a new pilot course focusing on media literacy.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2njyjFT ) in Toledo reports that the media and politics course will be offered next school year to juniors and seniors at Start High School in Toledo. More than 60 students plan to enroll.

The Toledo Board of Education recently approved the half-credit elective, which aims to teach students how to analyze the news.

The class comes after a Stanford University study in November found that more than 80 percent of middle school students couldn't tell the difference between a paid advertisement marked as "sponsored content" and a real news story.

District officials say the class will provide "real-world learning" to help students separate "fact from fiction."

