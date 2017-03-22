FDA links rare cancer, 9 deaths, to textured breast implants

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pardon of a 9/11 worker's 1990 drug conviction is unlikely to lead to a wave of similar pardons aimed at preventing deportations.

Officials say U.S. military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender individuals to enlist in their services.

Doctors say the Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what federal authorities are investigating as a terrorist act is recovering well from the life-threatening attack.

Deliberations in the second trial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist have gone on longer than in his first trial.

Jury deadlocks again, mistrial declared in murder retrial of white Ohio officer charged in black driver's slaying.

By The Associated Press

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it has received reports of 9 deaths and more than 350 cases of a rare blood cancer linked to breast implants.

The FDA said Tuesday it now agrees with the World Health Organization, which concluded years ago this type of lymphoma can develop following breasts implants.

Concerns were first raised at the FDA in 2011, but the agency said then that there were too few cases to know if there was a connection.

The disease seems to occur more often with textured implants in the scar tissue near the implant and is associated with pain and swelling sometimes years after the surgery has healed.

The FDA said it can't determine how many cases there are, but noted Australia has also reported three deaths.

