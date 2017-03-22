Attorneys prepare for trial of suspect in deadly Youngstown fire

As the case of a man accused of setting a deadly fire in Youngstown moves closer to trial at it's new location in Portage County, a pre-trial was held Wednesday in Mahoning County.

Robert Seman could be sentenced to death if he is convicted of starting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents at their Powers Way home in Youngstown.

A number of jurors have already been excused for medical and other reasons.

Judge Maureen Sweeney ruled on Wednesday that she will allow the defense to utilize a live video teleconference to question a witness during the trial.

The prosecutor has asked Judge Sweeney to subpoena more than 45 witnesses to testify in the May trial, including police, firefighters, representatives from children services and relatives of the victims.

Prosecutors say Seman set the fire on the very day that the 10-year-old victim was supposed to testify against him for allegedly raping her.