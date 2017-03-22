Hermitage Police: Employee helped set up McDonald's robbery

Hermitage police say they know who robbed the East State Street McDonald's Tuesday morning, as well as the restaurant employee who allegedly helped set up the crime.

Chief Eric Jewell tells 21 News that detectives identified the suspect, who is cooperating with the investigation, along with the McDonald's employee.

Authorities say they have recovered the stolen money, an Airsoft pistol, ski mask and other evidence from an area home.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspects.

A man wearing a black Nike sweat suit and a red ski mask blocked the back door of the restaurant at around 4:15 a.m., then pointed a gun at the manager, ordering that the office safe be opened.

The suspect fled with cash from the safe and a register. No one was injured.