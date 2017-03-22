Masury family loses home, pets to fire

A family dog and three cats perished in the fire

The Red Cross is offering assistance to a family after a fire raced through their home in Masury.

None of the two adults and four children were at the home on the 900 block of Judson Road SE when flames broke out shortly after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A relative who lives next door called 911 to report the fire.

Firefighters from Brookfield and four surrounding communities were called out to battle the flames which caused heavy damage to the home.

A family dog and three cats perished in the fire, which gutted the interior of the home.

The Ohio Fire Marshal has been dispatched to find the cause of the fire, which investigators believe started in the kitchen.