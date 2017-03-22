Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles board bus for Hershey

The Kennedy Catholic boys' basketball team and their entourage boarded a bus bound for Hershey this morning, just one win away from their eighth state championship, which would tie them for the most in state history.

The Golden Eagles play Girard College Thursday afternoon for all the marbles.

Kennedy, now 25-and-2, meet the 24-and-8 Cavaliers for the Class A state championship.

This would be Kennedy's first back-to-back wins for the first time since the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Tip-off time is 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.