Warrant issued for Sharon couple saved by 911 call from 5-year-old son

Police are looking for the Sharon couple whose lives may have been saved by a 911 call placed by their five-year-old child.

The District Magistrate's Office said warrants were issued for the arrests of Sarah Williams and Timothy Kolsky after the two failed to show up for a court hearing on Wednesday.

Williams and Kolsky, both 30-years-old, were charged after their five-year-old son called 911 earlier this month because he couldn't wake-up them up and was worried they had died.

Police responding to the Pine Hollow Village Apartment Complex on East Connelly Boulevard found Williams and Kolsky in a small closet suffering from drug overdoses.

According to police, Kolsky, Jr. had overdosed on heroin and Williams was under the influence of painkillers.

First responders administered the opiate overdose antidote Narcan to revive Kolsky, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Williams, who told officers she had taken 30 milligrams of the pain medication Roxicodone, is also charged with endangering as well as two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.