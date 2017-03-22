Mooney students asked to say 'yes' to healthy lifestyle

As the opioid epidemic continues its stranglehold of the Valley, one local high school is promoting the idea of living a drug and alcohol-free life.

Cardinal Mooney High School students aren't just being told to say "no" to drugs they are being asked to say "yes" to a healthy lifestyle.

As part of Yes-Fest, students get to visit with positive community organizations to find out ways they can volunteer to make their community a better place.

They also sign a "yes" pledge as a promise to take positive action to be drug-free and to be a positive influence in society.

One of the speakers explained to students just how easy it is to become addicted to opiates and in many cases, it starts with something that seems to be innocent enough.

Eric Ungaro, from the Mahoning County Board of Drugs and Alcohol, said, "No one wakes up in the morning and wants to shove a rusty, non-FDA-approved needle in their arm. But at this stage in their life, there's a lot of pills going around. One of their friends may say 'let's try this.' That's where it's going to lead to."

We talked to teens who say they know the dangers.

"There are teens who do drink and do drugs and by the time they have awareness about how bad it is they could already be addicted," said sophomore Kate Pelini.

Senior Joe Kopp said, "It gets you on a bad path. You got to go out into the community, work hard, make everyone in your family proud and everyone around you proud."

Senior Tony Zeno said, "I think it's mostly the society in which we live in. Years ago drugs weren't as accessible as they are now so it's easier to get a hold of them."

Organizers say help is there if you need it. The first step and most important step is to ask for it.