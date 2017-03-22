Youngstown mom says son threatened her over beer run refusal

A Youngstown woman tells police says her son threatened to cut her throat for refusing to take him out to buy beer.

Raymond Bell, 57, was charged with aggravated menacing on Tuesday after his mother called the police to their North Dunlap Avenue home on Tuesday.

The woman told an officer that when she refused to give Bell a ride to the store to buy more beer, he brought a kitchen knife into the living room, and pointed the knife at her throat.

According to the mother, Bell told her “It's not sharp enough,” and returned to the kitchen and brought back another knife, saying he was going to cut her throat.

After Bell went into his bedroom, the woman called the police.

Johnson told investigating officers that she was afraid of her son and thought he would harm her, according to the police report.

Bell was taken to the Mahoning County Jail where he was scheduled for arraignment.