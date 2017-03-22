Masury mom thankful in spite of losing home to fire

A family of six in Masury is without a home after an early morning fire on Wednesday.

From the street, the home on Judson Road shows little damage, but neighbors say heavy smoke was pouring out of the windows shortly after 9:00 a.m.

The fire chief says he knew they might need back-up. "On the way down, we could see heavy smoke in the air, and when we got here we had a lot of smoke and flame blowing out of the back of the house," said Brookfield Township Chief Keith Barrett.

Hubbard and Vienna township fire units also responded to assist.

The family, Samantha Penwell, her husband and four children were not at home. Penwell is thankful for that. "For me to get four children out in such a tragedy, I just thank God we weren't home."

After viewing the damage, Penwell thinks they've lost everything and the house is a total loss. "I think it is, I think it's gone. The entire back wall of the house is gone,"

The Red Cross will be assisting the family with food, shelter and clothing.

Four pets did die in the fire. A dog and three cats.

The chief says at first look it appears the fire may have started in the kitchen area, but the State Fire Marshal was already on the scene to investigate the cause.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to homes next door.