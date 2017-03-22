Seasonal allergy season expected to arrive early

Over the last several weeks, the Valley has experienced mild temperatures. The warmer than normal air is likely to trigger an early seasonal allergy season.

"The anticipation is probably within the next week to 10 days we are going to have a full hit of the season here once we have another couple of nice days in a row," said allergist Dr. William Houser.

Tree pollen is the first seasonal allergy season. Historically, it starts in March or early April, but it doesn't really pick up its pace until late April to mid-May.

Grass pollen season overlaps tree pollen season. It starts in May and lasts through the first part of July. That's when there is a small break before the start of weed pollen or hay fever season which runs from late August through the first frost in October.

"There are many patients who are affected by all of those seasons. In fact, if you look at the timing, that late April through the middle to the end of May when the two seasons, tree and grass overlap, is absolutely for most patients," said Dr. Houser.

Dr. Houser says the first line of defense against season allergies is a once a day antihistamine.

If that alone doesn't work, he suggests secondary medicines such as a nasal spray. Patients who are unable to gain control of their symptoms through those methods should seek a doctor.

"No one has to suffer through this," said Dr. Houser.