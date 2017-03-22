Ohio Senator wants to ban smoking around children in cars

A state senator from the Columbus area is proposing a new law that would make it illegal for people to smoke tobacco in vehicles carrying children under six-years-old.

Charleta B. Tavares, a Democrat from the 15th State Senate District, has introduced Senate Bill 106.

If enacted, the law would mandate a fine of $500 for anyone caught smoking tobacco in a cigar, cigarette, pipe or any other device inside a vehicle where one or more of the passengers is under six-years-old.

Under another provision of the bill, anyone convicted of subsequent violations would be fined another $500, plus another $250 for each previous violation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no risk-free level of secondhand smoke exposure; even brief exposure can be harmful to health.

The bill is being co-sponsored by three fellow Democratic state senators.