Plans in motion for new veterans memorial in Cortland

Plans to build a veterans memorial in Cortland are now in motion, with the approval from city council this week to make a future investment at Point Park.

The Cortland Masonic Lodge #529 is heading up the project after meeting with city leaders and receiving approval from the city parks board.

The lodge formed a committee in late 2016 to consider designs and possible location for the veterans' memorial.

Gilmore Designs out of Cortland came up with the concept that includes flagpoles, benches, lighting, landscaping, monument stones, engraved pavers to honor veterans and those who donate, soldier's cross and a water feature. The clock tower will be incorporated into the overall monument design.

Similar to the $70,000 raised to pay for the city's new splash pad, Mayor James Woofter says this project will also be funded through donations.

The lodge plans to host a community breakfast on May 20 at the Masonic Lodge to kick off its fundraising campaign.

Construction is targeted for early 2018 at the latest.

The park was previously dedicated as a veteran's memorial in 1999.