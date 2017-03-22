Ohio unveils program to help children impacted by drug epidemic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio unveils program to help children impacted by drug epidemic

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

Trumbull County health officials will make a plea to the state Thursday, asking for more funding to fight heroin's stronghold in the county.

This comes as one of the state's top dogs unveils a new pilot program to help the smallest victims of the epidemic, children. But the program is not slated to come to the Valley, at least not yet.

The program unveiled by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will not only provide treatment to parents but specialized services such as counseling to children. 

The program is being launched in 14 southern Ohio counties. 

"Children with a parent or parents addicted to drugs tend to stay in foster care longer and they enter foster care having experienced significant trauma. While mom and dad are high, these kids may go days without food or supervision.  They may have witnessed a parent inject drugs, overdose, or even die," said Attorney General DeWine.  "By creating this program, we hope to help these 14 counties give the silent victims of the opioid epidemic, the children, the best care possible, while also helping their parents recover from their addiction."

According to a press release from DeWine's office, the Public Children Services Association of Ohio says 50 percent of children placed in foster care in 2015 were placed due to abuse and neglect associated with parental drug use.

A map provided by DeWine's office shows 58% of children in Trumbull County were removed in 2015 because of parental drug use. In Columbiana County 44% of children in foster care. Mahoning County data wasn't available. 

"If you're going to do a program like this, I think it's unfair to highlight 14 counties and only help the children and the families in those particular geographic areas," said State Senator Joe Schiavoni.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office says the pilot program is not intended to minimize the opioid epidemic in other parts of the state.  It points to the map saying they were looking for a cluster of counties to test the program with a higher number of children in foster care due to a parents drug use. 

Listed below are the 14 counties chosen for the pilot program and the percentage of children removed from a home due to a parents drug use:

  • Athens: 41%
  • Clermont: 56%
  • Clinton: 46%
  • Fairfield: 79%
  • Fayette: 58%
  • Gallia: No data
  • Highland: 80%
  • Jackson:61%
  • Perry: 65%
  • Pickaway: 67%
  • Pike:62%
  • Hocking:88%
  • Ross: 88%
  • Vinton: 88%

The map shows some counties not included in the pilot program with 100% of children in foster due to parental drug use. Those include Van Wert, Hardin, and Seneca counties.

The Attorney General's Office has not given a time frame of when they might decide if the program is effective enough to roll out statewide.

  • Sports ScoresMore>>

  • Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Scrappers beat Auburn in extra innings

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-06-23 04:04:07 GMT

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

    The Scrappers won for the first time at Eastwood Field this season 5-4 in 10 innings against Auburn.  Jonathan Laureno's walk off RBI double scored Oscar Gonzalez to send everyone home happy.   Auburn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, with the first four batters reaching base. Paul Panaccione and Randy Encarnacion drove in the Doubledays runs. The Scrappers evened the scored in the bottom of the inning, Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch, and Will Benso...

    More >>

  • Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Moldovan defends title at Mill Creek

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:47:54 GMT
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>
    Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio defended his title at the Mill Creek Foundation Junior All Star tournament conducted by the American Junior Golf Association. Moldovan shot a 68 for a three day total of 203, finishing three strokes ahead of Aaron Du of Lake Mary, Florida. Taylor Kehoe of Strathroy, Ontario captured the girls division at 205, after shooting 67 on the final day.   Manhue Chen of China placed second, six strokes back. Brookfield's Connor Stevens finished tied...More >>

  • Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Late rally not enough as Scrappers drop home opener

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:39:50 GMT

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>

    For the second straight night, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers jumped out to a second-inning lead.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms