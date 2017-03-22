Ohio unveils program to help children impacted by drug epidemic

Trumbull County health officials will make a plea to the state Thursday, asking for more funding to fight heroin's stronghold in the county.

This comes as one of the state's top dogs unveils a new pilot program to help the smallest victims of the epidemic, children. But the program is not slated to come to the Valley, at least not yet.

The program unveiled by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will not only provide treatment to parents but specialized services such as counseling to children.

The program is being launched in 14 southern Ohio counties.

"Children with a parent or parents addicted to drugs tend to stay in foster care longer and they enter foster care having experienced significant trauma. While mom and dad are high, these kids may go days without food or supervision. They may have witnessed a parent inject drugs, overdose, or even die," said Attorney General DeWine. "By creating this program, we hope to help these 14 counties give the silent victims of the opioid epidemic, the children, the best care possible, while also helping their parents recover from their addiction."

According to a press release from DeWine's office, the Public Children Services Association of Ohio says 50 percent of children placed in foster care in 2015 were placed due to abuse and neglect associated with parental drug use.

A map provided by DeWine's office shows 58% of children in Trumbull County were removed in 2015 because of parental drug use. In Columbiana County 44% of children in foster care. Mahoning County data wasn't available.

"If you're going to do a program like this, I think it's unfair to highlight 14 counties and only help the children and the families in those particular geographic areas," said State Senator Joe Schiavoni.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office says the pilot program is not intended to minimize the opioid epidemic in other parts of the state. It points to the map saying they were looking for a cluster of counties to test the program with a higher number of children in foster care due to a parents drug use.

Listed below are the 14 counties chosen for the pilot program and the percentage of children removed from a home due to a parents drug use:

Athens: 41%

Clermont: 56%

Clinton: 46%

Fairfield: 79%

Fayette: 58%

Gallia: No data

Highland: 80%

Jackson:61%

Perry: 65%

Pickaway: 67%

Pike:62%

Hocking:88%

Ross: 88%

Vinton: 88%

The map shows some counties not included in the pilot program with 100% of children in foster due to parental drug use. Those include Van Wert, Hardin, and Seneca counties.

The Attorney General's Office has not given a time frame of when they might decide if the program is effective enough to roll out statewide.