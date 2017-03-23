Greenville native remembers daughter killed during Kentucky conc - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Greenville native remembers daughter killed during Kentucky concert shooting

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -

Police in Louisville, Kentucky are still searching for the suspect in a deadly art gallery shooting.  

A young woman was killed after pushing her friends to safety, and now she's being hailed as a hero.

The victim was Savannah Walker, the daughter of Greenville High School graduate Dean Walker.

Savannah Walker was a junior at the University of Louisville. 

Savannah's grandparents still live in Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Niles, Ohio. 

Dozens gathered to remember Savannah Wednesday evening in Louisville. 

"I asked her to stay home and that's tough," Dean Walker told 21 News.

Savannah called her father before heading out to let him know where she was going. 

"She called because we were deciding where we were going to watch the NCAA Basketball Tournament the next morning," said Walker. 

Just 30 days before Savannah's death on Sunday, her mother, Dean Walker's wife, passed away from pancreatic cancer. 

"That's been the hardest thing, Savannah and I have been really tight over the last 30 days. We spent all of our time together," Walker said.

Now Dean Walker is hoping for justice as the shooter is still at large.

Walker said his daughter fought for her life and others inside of the art gallery, calling her a hero.  Her friends escaped unharmed. 

"They couldn't find her. They were hysterical because they were trying to find out information from inside of the building, but they weren't giving it. There were others injured and they went to the hospital, so they went to the hospital and got conflicting information"

He said Savannah was a sports administration major and active on campus. 

