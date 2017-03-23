Former Austintown hotel approved as veteran's addiction recovery facility

The building that housed an Austintown hotel at Route 46 and I-80 known for its faux palm trees and multi-colored lighting has been approved to provide substance abuse and mental health services to military veterans.

California Palms Addiction Recovery Campus, formerly the California Palms Hotel and Suites, will focus exclusively on veterans.

The facility will begin treating 12 patients on Monday.

When it reaches its full capacity of 250 beds, California Palms should be the largest residential treatment facility of its kind in the country.

Veterans seeking help will be able to choose the services through the Veterans Choice Program.

The location has had a notorious past, including a strip club that was the target of a liquor and prostitution raid, and a legal battle after owner Sebastian Rucci named the business "Hotel California."