Ten Commandments monument moved from high school

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) - A Ten Commandments monument has been moved from a western Pennsylvania high school as part of an agreement to settle a lawsuit.

The Valley News Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nedZVQ ) reports that the monument was apparently removed Tuesday afternoon from Valley Junior-Senior High School in New Kensington.

The monument is to be placed in front of Mary Queen of Apostles, a Catholic grade school in New Kensington, but it hasn't yet been moved there and school officials say they haven't been told when that will happen.

The New Kensington-Arnold School District agreed to the relocation after the Freedom From Religion Foundation sued on behalf of a woman who described herself as an atheist. She called the monument a strictly religious symbol offensive to her daughter, who attended Valley High at that time.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.