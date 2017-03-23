Coroner: Woman killed son, 9, then herself

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - An eastern Pennsylvania coroner says a woman shot and killed her nine-year-old son and then killed herself last week.

The Pocono Record (http://bit.ly/2o4BwGu ) reports that the Monroe County coroner's office made the official ruling in the deaths of 41-year-old Amia Robles and her son, Ethan.

Both were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head March 12 in the family vehicle at their Stroud Township home.

Ethan Robles was a third-grade student at Chipperfield Elementary School. Superintendent Cosmas Curry of the Stroudsburg Area School District called him "a well-loved student; very compassionate, kind, and helpful."

