Wolf urges mixed Pennsylvania delegation to defeat GOP bill

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Reaction to Republican health care legislation is mixed among Pennsylvania's 18-member U.S. House delegation as Gov. Tom Wolf is urging them to defeat it.

In a letter Wolf's office released publicly, the Democratic governor says the GOP health care bill would blow a $2.5-billion to $3-billion hole in the state government's deficit-riddled finances.

Wednesday's letter comes a day before the Republican-controlled U.S. House could vote.

Wolf says the bill will drive up rates for older insurance customers and strip treatment coverage from many mentally ill and drug addicts. He also says it'll shift costs to states and hospitals to treat people who can't afford insurance, potentially driving some hospitals to close.

Several of Pennsylvania's 13 House Republicans are opposed, while some aren't saying how they'll vote. All five Democrats oppose it.

