Man, woman found shot to death inside Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two people have been found shot to death inside a Columbus home.

Police say a U.S. Postal carrier "observed signs of criminal activity on the front porch" Wednesday afternoon and called police.

When officers arrived they found 39-year-old Donte Moorer and 33-year-old Janelle Reese with gunshot wounds inside the home. They both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they're investigating the deaths as homicides.

No arrests have been made.

