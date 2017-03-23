Associated Press Division I All-Ohio boys basketball team - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Associated Press Division I All-Ohio boys basketball team

Posted:

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The 2016-17 Associated Press Division I All-Ohio boys basketball team, based on the recommendations of a media panel (with school, height, class and scoring average):

DIVISION I

First Team: Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South, 6-foot-10, senior, 22.4 points per game; BJ Duling, Newark, 6-8, sr., 20.0; Kyle Young, Massillon Jackson, 6-7, sr., 18.1; Naz Bohannon, Lorain, 6-6, sr., 17.0; Vincent Williams, Toledo St. John's Jesuit, 6-5, jr., 15.8; Danny Davis, Springfield, 6-3, sr., 18.2; Jeremiah Francis, Pickerington Central, 6-2, so., 15.7; Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington, 6-6, jr., 27.0; Keegan McDowell, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, sr., 12.9; Matt Davet, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-6, sr., 23.5.

Second Team:

Braden Norris, Hilliard Bradley, 6-0, jr., 15.8; Nathan Fox, North Canton Hoover, 6-4, sr., 18.0; Marreon Jackson, Garfield Heights, 6-0, sr., 23.2; Jarius Ward, Lima Senior, 6-2, sr. 23.3; Dalonte Brown, Toledo Bowsher, 6-7, sr., 22.1; Kyle Nunn, Findlay, 6-3, sr., 18.9; C.J. Fleming, Cincinnati LaSalle, 6-0, sr., 16.8; Eddie Puisis, Mason, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Darryl Straughter, Canton McKinley, 5-10, sr., 18.1; Logan Hill, Massillon, Jackson, 6-5, sr., 12.2.

Third Team:

A.J. Gareri, Akron Ellet, 6-9, sr., 18.6; Tyler Bardall, Dover, 6-3, sr., 14.5; Chris Libertore, Louisville, 6-4, sr., 23.8; Jack Korsok, Mentor, 6-1, sr., 21.3; Austen Yarian, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-8, sr., 16.7; Sincere Carry, Solon, 6-0, jr., 19.4; Kenny Coleman-Graham, Toledo St. Francis, 5-10, sr., 15.8; Ryan Batte, Cincinnati Oak Hills, 6-5, sr., 13.4; Collen Gurley, Akron Hoban, 6-2, jr., 16.6; Luke Schaefer, Medina, 6-4, sr., 19.2.

Player of the year: Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

Co-Coaches of the year: Carl Kremer, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller; Tim Debevec, Massillon Jackson

Special Mention: Jake McLoughlin, Dresden Tri-Valley; Cameron Brooks-Harris, Zanesville; Matt King, Dresden Tri-Valley; Aronde Myers, Zanesville; Kyler Ruegsegger, Dover; Lynn Bowden, Warren Harding; Bo Myers, Logan.

Honorable Mention:

Lony Francis, Groveport-Madison; Jerome Hunter, Pickerington North; Sterling Manley, Pickerington Central; Nick Muszynski, Columbus St. Charles; Will Yoakum, Delaware Hayes;

Eli Blackledge, North Canton Hoover; Peyton Bennington, Wooster; Austin Brenner, Copley; Brian Roberts Jr., Copley; Tre'Maine Gray, Akron Firestone; Cross Mason, Canton GlenOak; Collin Rittman, Medina Highland; Holden Lipke, Youngstown Boardman; Jaret Pallotta, Massillon Jackson;

Antonio Blanton, Elyria; Corbin Anthony, Madison; Tommy Schmock, Lakewood St. Edward; Josh Hufstetler, North Olmsted; Yahel Hill, Cleveland Heights; Fonse Hale, Maple Heights;

Logan Jessing, Sylvania Northview; Derrick Rayford, Toledo Whitmer; Ryan Fries, Sylvania Southview; Carl Banks, Toledo Waite; Matt Gruden, Perrysburg; Harrison Riggs, Toledo St. John's;

Samari Curtis, Xenia; Andre Gordon, Sidney; Keegan Saben, Centerville; Jarrett Cox, Liberty Township Lakota East; Riley Voss, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller.

