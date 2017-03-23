Man's hanging in holding cell prompts police investigation

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - A police department west of Cleveland plans an internal investigation after a man arrested in a child pornography case hanged himself in a holding cell using his shoelaces.

Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) police Chief Duane Whitely says his department's investigation will follow a separate one by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified by police as 47-year-old James Fitzpatrick, was arrested Monday. Police say they were checking on him every half-hour before he was found unresponsive later that day.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports that Elyria police procedures for processing suspects call for officers to search detainees and keep holding cells free of any objects that can be misused, but don't mention removing shoelaces or specific accessories.

