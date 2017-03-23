Someone swaps Cleveland speed-limit signs without permission

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland councilman who has unsuccessfully pushed to lower speed limits on a heavily traveled road says someone took the matter into his own hands and replaced about two dozen speed signs without city permission.

Councilman Matt Zone tells WEWS-TV (http://bit.ly/2mXSkyy ) that an unidentified man in a hard hat and a reflective vest was recently photographed while replacing 35 mph (56.32 kph) hour signs with 25 mph (40.23 kph) signs.

City workers took down the incorrect, lower-speed signs on Wednesday. That left a 2-mile (3.22-kilometer) section of road without speed limit signs and raised safety concerns for some area residents.

There was no immediate word on when new signs with the proper limit might be installed. That project could cost taxpayers $2,000.

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com

