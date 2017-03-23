Ohio mom, girlfriend charged in beating death of daughter, 5

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a Cleveland woman charged in the beating death of her young daughter had been under investigation by social workers following allegations of abuse and neglect.

A medical examiner's office says 5-year-old Ta Naejah McCloud died Sunday at a hospital.

Her mother, 27-year-old Tequila Crump, and another woman, 36-year-old Ursula Owens, have been jailed on felonious assault charges. Cleveland.com reports Owens is Crump's girlfriend.

Court records listed no attorneys for them.

Owens' 15-year-old son tells WEWS-TV that he witnessed the women repeatedly hit the girl in the head, and he tried unsuccessfully to revive the child. He says he previously reported that the girl was being beaten last fall.

The local child services agency says allegations received then were investigated but not substantiated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.