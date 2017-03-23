Statement: Utah man killed, wife injured in London attack

Senate Republicans have launched their plan for peeling back former President Barack Obama's health care law

Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

President Donald Trump wants to add solar panels to his long-promised southern border wall _ a plan he said would help pay for the wall's construction.

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president

At Glastonbury, Depp asks about assassinating the president

Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this month

Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be 'camp city'

Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for it

Authorities say a Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson, and that they didn't lock themselves in, as she initially said.

Friends and family say a pregnant woman fatally shot this week by Seattle police loved to sing and dance and adored her children.

A massive sequoia in Idaho that grew over more than a century from a seedling sent by naturalist John Muir has been uprooted and is poised to travel about two blocks Sunday morning to a new location.

Giant sequoia move on schedule in Idaho, tree doing well

Federal regulators are launching an investigation into the improper shipment of nuclear material from Los Alamos National Laboratory to other federal facilities this week.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities, now that President Donald Trump has withdrawn the country from the Paris climate accords.

By SALLY HO and MICHELLE L. PRICE

ASSOCIATED PRESS

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A statement from the Mormon church issued on behalf of relatives says a Utah man was among those killed in a London attack and his wife was seriously injured.

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a special European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when the deadly attack played out in the heart of London.

The woman remains hospitalized.

An attacker plowed an SUV into pedestrians Wednesday on London's Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, and then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer inside the gates of Parliament. The assailant was shot dead by armed officers.

The church says the Utah couple were also visiting the woman's parents, who are serving as Mormon missionaries in London.

Her family in a statement made by her brother, Clint Payne, said they were heartbroken.

"Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa," the statement said.

The family said he would be greatly missed and thanked emergency and medical crews.

They also asked for prayers and privacy.

The couple were initially scheduled to return on Thursday to the U.S. from their vacation.

___

Ho reported from Las Vegas.

